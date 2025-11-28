Assam: Constitution Day Celebrated at Gargaon College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Political Science of Gargaon College observed Constitution Day on Wednesday with a view to promote constitutional awareness among students. The event commenced with the reading of the Preamble, followed by an address by the Head of the Department of Political Science, Dr Ramananda Das, highlighting the historical significance of the Indian Constitution and the role of Dr BR Ambedkar.

In his deliberation, Dr Das noted that this year's Constitution Day was special for many reasons. It also marks the 150th birth anniversary of two extraordinary personalities, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Both of them made monumental contributions to our nation. Sardar Patel's visionary leadership ensured the political unification of India. The life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda continues to inspire India's resolve to ensure justice, dignity, and empowerment for our tribal communities.

