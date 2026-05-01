Guwahati Construction Accident: Three Workers Critically Injured After Electrocution at Ulubari Commercial Site

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three construction workers sustained critical injuries after being electrocuted at a commercial site in the Ulubari area of the city on Wednesday. The incident occurred at a commercial complex identified as Zans, where construction work for a bar named "D' Father Restro & Bar" was underway. Officials said the accident took place on the fourth floor of the building during ongoing construction activity.

According to initial reports, a group of five workers was engaged in lifting iron pipes from the ground level to the upper floor when the metal materials came into contact with a live high-voltage electricity line. Three workers were immediately struck by the current and collapsed at the site. The injured workers were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for emergency treatment, where their condition was reported to be critical at the time of admission.

The identities of the injured labourers had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

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