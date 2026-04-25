Guwahati Worker Dies of Electrocution During AC Stabiliser Installation in Ulubari Residential Complex

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A worker died after he was electrocuted while fitting an air-conditioner stabiliser near a transformer in the Ulubari area of Guwahati on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bisawdeep Rajbongshi, a resident of Nalbari district. The incident occurred near Ratan Dewan Path when two workers were engaged in installation work at a residential complex.

According to officials from Paltan Bazar Police Station, the accident occurred when the ladder used during the installation came into contact with a live wire. Rajbongshi suffered severe injuries and lost consciousness on the spot.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The incident was reported at around 1 pm. He was declared dead at the hospital. An inquest will be conducted before the post-mortem,” a police official stated.

Police have initiated the necessary legal formalities, and further details are awaited as the matter remains under investigation.

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