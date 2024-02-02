Guwahati: Construction Debris Falls On Moving Car

He revealed that the incident unfolded when construction waste unexpectedly crumpled over his moving vehicle near Basistha Chariali while he has driving towards Jalukbari from Khanapara. The debris has inflicted damage to the windshield of his car.

Jintu Kalita told the media,“I was driving from Khanapara when some building materials fell on my car at Basistha Chariali. My windshield has been damaged as a result of this. I was safe inside the car; nevertheless, what if someone riding a two-wheeler had passed by? Wouldn't it have been fatal?”

He raised serious concerns regarding the safety of the commuters traveling on the National Highway.