Guwahati: Construction Debris Falls On Moving Car

GUWAHATI: In a worrying incident, construction debris banged into a passing four-wheeler vehicle early on Friday morning.
This incident took place under the newly built flyover by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) near Basistha Chariali in Guwahati.
The driver of the four-wheeler vehicle, bearing the registration number AS 01 JC 7188, has been identified as Jintu Kalita.
He revealed that the incident unfolded when construction waste unexpectedly crumpled over his moving vehicle near Basistha Chariali while he has driving towards Jalukbari from Khanapara. The debris has inflicted damage to the windshield of his car.
Jintu Kalita told the media,“I was driving from Khanapara when some building materials fell on my car at Basistha Chariali. My windshield has been damaged as a result of this. I was safe inside the car; nevertheless, what if someone riding a two-wheeler had passed by? Wouldn't it have been fatal?”
He raised serious concerns regarding the safety of the commuters traveling on the National Highway.
Meanwhile, taking another giant leap forward towards resolving the existing traffic woes within the Guwahati metropolitan district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today laid the foundation stone for the construction of a flyover with a project cost of Rs 376 crore over Garbhanga Road connecting Cycle Factory with Lal Ganesh, measuring 2.84 kilometres in length and 12 metres in width.
He also inaugurated a total of 24 public toilets, 31 community halls, 17 cremation grounds, and two cemeteries extending across various wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.
Speaking at the official ceremony organised at Lal Ganesh locality in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the new flyover over Garbhanga Road, on its completion, will contribute greatly towards easing traffic congestion near Lal Ganesh and Cycle Factory, areas that witness the busiest traffic during peak hours of the day.
He stated that the government aims to complete the Lal Ganesh-Cycle Factory flyover construction process within a period of less than three years.
The Chief Minister further said the new flyover will aid in smooth traffic flow during the hosting of international cricket matches, Indian Premier League matches, and cultural nites, among others, at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium at Barshapara.