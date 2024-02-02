Assam: Two New Mammalian Species Discovered In Kaziranga

KAZIRANGA: Wildlife lovers have reasons to feel elated as an intriguing discovery has been made in the lush wilderness of Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a sanctuary renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros and diverse ecosystem.

Two new mammalian species have been sighted in the periphery of this wildlife paradise, thereby propelling the total count of mammalian species to 37.

During an enumeration survey of water birds, the recent discoveries of the binturong, also known as the bearcat (Arctictis binturong), and the small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus) were made.