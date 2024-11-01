Guwahati: Construction Enterprise Fined Rs 1 Lakh for Drain Blockage

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A construction enterprise in Guwahati’s Santanu Das Path, Ward No. 30, has been slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 1,00,000 by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for causing a major blockage in a drain. The blockage was a result of improper disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) materials. The fine imposed by GMC serves as a warning to other construction enterprises to adhere to proper waste disposal protocols. By taking strict action against violators, GMC aims to promote a cleaner and healthier environment for Guwahati’s residents. The city’s motto goes, “Our Guwahati, Our responsibility!”

