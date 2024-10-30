Assam: Uncertainty haunts timely construction of bypass of NH 15 at Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Uncertainty has haunted the timely completion of the construction of the much awaited four lane green bypass of NH 15 bifurcating the district headquarters town of Mangaldai from the heavy traffic as controversy surrounds the issue of deep and haphazard mining of farm lands for the ongoing construction work of the NH bypass at Gerimari area near Mangaldai following a large-scale protest raised by a number of farmer families of the locality recently. This protest forced the senior officials of the district administration to intervene on it immediately.

The residents of the locality alleged that the ongoing mining has been carried out in the land where they used to grow crops like maize, mustard etc for many years by paying government revenue till 2012. They further claimed that the land has been voluntarily given for mining but the contractors started mining in a haphazard manner to a depth of around nine feet thereby damaging the soil for possible agriculture farming in future. They also demanded allotment of land to each of the farmers’ family for their livelihood and sought the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia.

Additional District Commissioner-cum-Co- District Commissioner of Dalgaon Co-District Gopal Sarma and Circle Officer of Mangaldai Revenue Circle Banashree Malakar rushed to the spot to pacify the agitated farmers. Talking to the media, Gopal Sarma said that as per the records all the areas are classified under ‘khas land’ for which mining site is approved. He asserted continuation of the project by resolving the hurdles without any delay. However, he expressed his willingness to address the grievances of the farmers of the locality having necessary land revenue records. He also directed the contractors for the uniform mining of the land not beyond the depth of four feet for its reuse in future.

The four-lane bypass project worth nearly Rs 535 crore is a result of the long-standing demand of the people of Mangaldai which was later transformed into reality with the constant pursuance of the Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia. The foundation of the project was launched virtually by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in the physical presence of Chief Minister Sarma on June 5, 2023. The project was targeted to get completed in two years but with the slow pace of progress of the construction works, it is likely to take more time than the estimated time.

