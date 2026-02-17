Guwahati: Contractor lodges complaint alleging threat by GMC chief engineer

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A registered contractor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur Police Station alleging threats from the civic body's Chief Engineer following a press conference over alleged irregularities in a recent tender process.

In his complaint submitted on Monday, Zeetendra Salai of Santipur stated that he had participated in a tender floated by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation for the year 2026 relating to cleaning and desilting of river channels across the city. He alleged that after the bidding process, the Chief Engineer selected eligible bidders on a "pick and choose" basis while sidelining other officials of the corporation and disregarding established norms.

Salai claimed that upon learning of the alleged anomalies, he organized a press meet highlighting the matter. He stated that the issue was subsequently reported in several newspapers and aired by television news channels.

According to the complaint, the Chief Engineer became enraged following publication of the reports. Salai alleged that he later learnt from reliable sources that the official had threatened him with dire consequences in front of others.

Expressing apprehension for his safety, the contractor urged the Officer-in-Charge of Dispur Police Station to take necessary action in the matter. Police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the complaint.

Also Read: GMC slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on unlicensed godown in Ward 18