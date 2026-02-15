Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on unlicensed godown in Ward 18

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on a godown operating without a valid trade licence in Ward No. 18, as part of its intensified enforcement drive across the city.

According to official sources, authorities took action after they found that the establishment had been conducting business activities without obtaining the mandatory trade licence from the civic body. Operating a commercial unit without proper authorization constitutes a violation of municipal regulations and attracts strict penalties under existing laws.

GMC officials stated that special inspection drives are currently under way in different wards to ensure that all business establishments comply with civic norms. The corporation has reiterated that it will adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorized commercial operations.

“Running a business without a valid trade licence is illegal, and firm action will be taken against violators,” an official said, urging traders and business owners to regularize their documentation at the earliest.

The civic body has advised all commercial establishments to obtain and renew their trade licences on time to avoid penalties and legal consequences.

Also Read: Littering persists in Guwahati despite Guwahati Municipal Corporation appeals