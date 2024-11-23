Guwahati: Controversy Erupts As Restaurant Allegedly Serves ‘Beef’ In Chicken Biryani

GUWAHATI: A restaurant in the Killing area near Guwahati has sparked outrage after accusations arose regarding the use of beef in chicken Biryani. Due to this incident, the pressure groups initiated the protests, drawing attention to community sensitiveness about culinary practices and spiritual beliefs.

The allegations made by Bir Lachit Sena have sparked concerns about food safety, cultural sensitivity, and religious sentiments in Assam. As per Bir Lachit Sena’s statement, the owner of the restaurant is the nephew of the chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and has been charged with selling chicken biryani with beef by deceitful means. The establishment known as “Lazeez Syem” is the focal point of this controversy.

As per the report, the owner of the restaurant had already shut down before dawn on November 22, 2024. The shop owners adjacent to the establishment have claimed that the restaurant owner is actually from Meghalaya and has no connection to USTM, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.