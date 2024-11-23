Guwahati: Controversy Erupts As Restaurant Allegedly Serves ‘Beef’ In Chicken Biryani

GUWAHATI: A restaurant in the Killing area near Guwahati has sparked outrage after accusations arose regarding the use of beef in chicken Biryani. Due to this incident, the pressure groups initiated the protests, drawing attention to community sensitiveness about culinary practices and spiritual beliefs.
The allegations made by Bir Lachit Sena have sparked concerns about food safety, cultural sensitivity, and religious sentiments in Assam. As per Bir Lachit Sena’s statement, the owner of the restaurant is the nephew of the chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and has been charged with selling chicken biryani with beef by deceitful means. The establishment known as “Lazeez Syem” is the focal point of this controversy.
As per the report, the owner of the restaurant had already shut down before dawn on November 22, 2024. The shop owners adjacent to the establishment have claimed that the restaurant owner is actually from Meghalaya and has no connection to USTM, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.
The issue was brought to attention after a customer who was accompanied by his Muslim friend reportedly found that the restaurant was serving ‘beef’ in chicken biryani, immediately followed by the investigation led by the Sena, who called on both USTM and the local authorities to investigate the allegations against “Lazeez Syem” and inquire about any potential connections to USTM’s management.
In a written complaint filed by Bir Lachit Sena in the Dispur Police Station, it was stated that "We would like to inform you that yesterday, a few Hindu students at a restaurant were allegedly served beef labelled as chicken meat at an outlet named "Lazeez Syem."
This incident has been strongly condemned by "Bir Lachit Sena, Assam." Therefore, we request USTM and the concerned authorities to investigate the owner of the said outlet and the individuals associated with USTM in connection with this incident."
The cultural secretary of Lachit Sena remarked to the media that, “It has been found that the USTM chancellor's nephew is running a restaurant called "Lazeez Syem, and my brother went there for lunch and ordered chicken biryani; however, it was found that the biryani was adulterated with beef, and the same was confirmed by the victim's Muslim friend."
