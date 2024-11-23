Assam: Woman Drug Peddler Nabbed in Dhubri; Cough Syrup Bottles, Intoxicating Tablets Seized

DHUBRI: An anti-drug operation by Dhubri's Balajan police in Assam in the Sahebganj-Naisarkuti area of Gauripur, Dhubri district, resulted in the detention of a woman known as Alima Bibi.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a residence and seized ten bottles of illicit cough syrup along with eight packets of intoxicating tablets.

According to police sources, Alima Bibi had allegedly been running an underground drug network in the area for an extended period. The operation forms part of an ongoing initiative by Balajan police to curb the growing drug menace in the region.

Authorities are currently questioning the arrested woman to dismantle the larger network involved in the illegal trade.