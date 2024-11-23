Assam: Woman Drug Peddler Nabbed in Dhubri; Cough Syrup Bottles, Intoxicating Tablets Seized

DHUBRI: An anti-drug operation by Dhubri's Balajan police in Assam in the Sahebganj-Naisarkuti area of Gauripur, Dhubri district, resulted in the detention of a woman known as Alima Bibi.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a residence and seized ten bottles of illicit cough syrup along with eight packets of intoxicating tablets.
According to police sources, Alima Bibi had allegedly been running an underground drug network in the area for an extended period. The operation forms part of an ongoing initiative by Balajan police to curb the growing drug menace in the region.
Authorities are currently questioning the arrested woman to dismantle the larger network involved in the illegal trade.
Police officials have emphasized their dedication to intensifying actions in eliminating drug-related activities in Gauripur and its adjoining areas. This arrest marks another major step forward in the district’s ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade.
Meanwhile, Assam police arrested an alleged drug peddler, Krishna Kath, on November 14. The officials from the Basistha Police Station arrested the suspect near the Khanapara area.
Upon searching, police found 19 containers of suspected heroin and a stolen motorcycle bearing registration AS01AV1460. Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle was stolen, and Kath was involved in drug peddling.
