Guwahati: Convoy of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi meets with accident

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The convoy of former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi met with a minor accident on Tuesday afternoon along National Highway 17 near Dharapur, under the jurisdiction of Azara Police Station.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 12:10 pm while Gogoi was en route to Borjhar Airport. A stray cow suddenly crossed the highway in front of the lead vehicle of the convoy, a Scorpio bearing registration number AS-30-9033. As the driver applied the brakes to avoid hitting the animal, another Scorpio, numbered AS 01-LC-4300, following closely behind, collided with it.

Police sources confirmed that the collision caused minor damage to the bumper of the second vehicle, though no injuries were reported among the passengers or security personnel. Following the incident, Ranjan Gogoi proceeded to Borjhar Airport and later boarded a flight to Dibrugarh as per schedule.

Also Read: Assam: Three injured in horrific road accident at Rakhuldubi