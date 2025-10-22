Assam: Three injured in horrific road accident at Rakhuldubi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A terrible road accident occurred at Rakhuldubi last night around 10:30 pm when two trucks — bearing registration numbers WB-93-C-9867 and WB-93-B-0867 collided head-on. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to overturn on the road, leading to a complete disruption of traffic for several hours. According to reports, three persons sustained injuries in the mishap and were immediately rushed to the Lower Assam Hospital & Research Centre in Bongaigaon for medical treatment.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and cleared the road to restore normal traffic movement. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

