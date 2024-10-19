Guwahati: Coordination of Bank Pensioners and Retirees' Organisation stage protest at Chachal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committee of the Coordination of Bank Pensioners and Retirees' Organisation (CBPRO) staged a protest at Chachal here today in support of its various demands, including upgrading their pension in line with the provisions laid out in the Bank Pension Regulations, 1995, specifically rule 35 (1) that was amended in 2003.

The other demands of the organisation are computation of special allowance for calculation of gratuity and pension, extension of health insurance at an affordable rate, and withdrawal of GST from the insurance premium. They said that despite the clear provisions laid in the regulations, both the Government of India and the Indian Bank Association have failed to implement the changes needed to bring pensioners in line with other sectors.

They said that their agitation is to put pressure on the Government of India and the Indian Bank Association to meet their demands with immediate effect.

Also Read: Assam: United Opposition Forum Holds Strategy Meeting Ahead of Bye-Elections

Also Watch: