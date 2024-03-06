Guwahati: Cops Arrest Fake Doctor Practicing For Nearly 40 Years

GUWAHATI: In a bizarre case, a fake doctor was arrested by the police in Guwahati's Lal Ganesh locality, reports said on March 6.

Premananda Rai has been accused of falsely posing as a doctor for nearly 40 years.

According to information obtained, it was alleged that Rai had been practicing and treating patients at the New Mahamaya Medicos in the city's Lal Ganesh locality.

As per reports, Rai was using the registration number of a doctor named Surendra Narayan, hailing from West Bengal and treating patients.