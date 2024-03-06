Guwahati: Cops Arrest Fake Doctor Practicing For Nearly 40 Years

GUWAHATI: In a bizarre case, a fake doctor was arrested by the police in Guwahati's Lal Ganesh locality, reports said on March 6.
Premananda Rai has been accused of falsely posing as a doctor for nearly 40 years.
According to information obtained, it was alleged that Rai had been practicing and treating patients at the New Mahamaya Medicos in the city's Lal Ganesh locality.
As per reports, Rai was using the registration number of a doctor named Surendra Narayan, hailing from West Bengal and treating patients.
Reports accuse Rai of allegedly treating patients since 1983 using the fake doctor degree and fake registration number.
Besides this allegation, he has also been accused of supplying fake death certificates.
The fake doctor was reportedly arrested by the Odal Bakra Police on Tuesday night following an operation that was conducted in the pharmacy based on a complaint filed by a doctor named Abhijit Neog.
Thereafter, the pharmacy belonging to Premananda Rai was immediately sealed by the cops.
Sources have revealed that an investigation has been initiated to look into this case.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, a doctor was arrested in Lakhimpur district for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, who sought the job of a nurse at his hospital.
The doctor had been identified as Arup Dutta, a gynecologist and the proprietor of the Avaneesh Hospital & Research Center, located at North Lakhimpur town.
The arrest was carried out in response to the woman’s decision to file a police complaint detailing allegations of molestation and attempted rape.
A case vide No. 43/2024 US 354(A)/376/511 IPC had been registered against him at North Lakhimpur Police Station as per complaint filed by the woman.
On the other hand, the wife and mother of the doctor along with a section of employees of his hospital denied the allegation against him and said that he had become a victim of conspiracy.
