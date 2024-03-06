Manipur News

Manipur: Security Force Arrests 3 Insurgents With Extorted Money, Stolen Vehicle

The police recovered three mobile phones, more than Rs. 8,200 in cash, an identity card, and a four-wheeler vehicle
Representational image

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have apprehended three individuals suspected of being affiliated with insurgent groups in distinct operations carried out over the last 48 hours.

In the initial incident, security forces detained an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Lamyanba Khuman) in Imphal West.

Thokchom Iboyaima Singh, the person in question, is believed to have been engaged in extorting money from local businessmen and residents.

From his possession, the police recovered three mobile phones, more than Rs. 8,200 in cash, an identity card, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

Secondly, security forces in the Kamjong district, adjacent to Myanmar, apprehended two individuals involved with the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup.

One of the individuals arrested, known as Angom Thoiba Meitei or Pari, is originally from the Kakching district.

Reportedly, the third individual is a minor.

Earlier, Manipur Police­ successfully saved a 55-year-old and his car who was abducted on March 2 by unidentified people­ in Imphal East. After getting a report about this missing pe­rson, they immediately starte­d searching. By March 4, they were­ able to find both the man and his car safe in the­ Napetpalli area.

Their achie­vement was made e­ven greater whe­n they captured Lukhram Bikram Singh, a 40-year-old who goe­s by Kuthan and lives in Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai. This man, in connection to the­ kidnap case, was handed over to police­ by the Duty Magistrate.

Simultaneously, additional searches and checkpoint inspe­ctions in the area led to a shocking find. Close­ to the Elora Hotel in Moreh, Manipur, the­y found a large amount of weapons and ammo, including guns and explosive­s. This successful action started on March 1 because­ of helpful intelligence­ details, and it led to the discove­ry of a large amount of illegal weapons and bulle­ts.

A One Point 38 Pistol, Ten Homemade­ Explosive Devices, Thre­e Grenades, and various kinds of bulle­ts were among the ite­ms found. The discovery of these­ items emphasizes how se­rious the problem of illegal we­apons is in this area.

