Manipur: Security Force Arrests 3 Insurgents With Extorted Money, Stolen Vehicle

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have apprehended three individuals suspected of being affiliated with insurgent groups in distinct operations carried out over the last 48 hours.
In the initial incident, security forces detained an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Lamyanba Khuman) in Imphal West.
Thokchom Iboyaima Singh, the person in question, is believed to have been engaged in extorting money from local businessmen and residents.
From his possession, the police recovered three mobile phones, more than Rs. 8,200 in cash, an identity card, and a four-wheeler vehicle.
Secondly, security forces in the Kamjong district, adjacent to Myanmar, apprehended two individuals involved with the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup.
One of the individuals arrested, known as Angom Thoiba Meitei or Pari, is originally from the Kakching district.
Reportedly, the third individual is a minor.
Earlier, Manipur Police successfully saved a 55-year-old and his car who was abducted on March 2 by unidentified people in Imphal East. After getting a report about this missing person, they immediately started searching. By March 4, they were able to find both the man and his car safe in the Napetpalli area.
Their achievement was made even greater when they captured Lukhram Bikram Singh, a 40-year-old who goes by Kuthan and lives in Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai. This man, in connection to the kidnap case, was handed over to police by the Duty Magistrate.
Simultaneously, additional searches and checkpoint inspections in the area led to a shocking find. Close to the Elora Hotel in Moreh, Manipur, they found a large amount of weapons and ammo, including guns and explosives. This successful action started on March 1 because of helpful intelligence details, and it led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal weapons and bullets.
A One Point 38 Pistol, Ten Homemade Explosive Devices, Three Grenades, and various kinds of bullets were among the items found. The discovery of these items emphasizes how serious the problem of illegal weapons is in this area.
