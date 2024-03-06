Manipur: Security Force Arrests 3 Insurgents With Extorted Money, Stolen Vehicle

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have apprehended three individuals suspected of being affiliated with insurgent groups in distinct operations carried out over the last 48 hours.

In the initial incident, security forces detained an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Lamyanba Khuman) in Imphal West.

Thokchom Iboyaima Singh, the person in question, is believed to have been engaged in extorting money from local businessmen and residents.

From his possession, the police recovered three mobile phones, more than Rs. 8,200 in cash, an identity card, and a four-wheeler vehicle.