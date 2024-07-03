Guwahati: Cops Arrest Prime Accused In Accident Near Handique College

GUWAHATI: In a latest turn of event, the driver of the car involved in the accident near Handique Girls' College which claimed a man's life was arrested by the Guwahati police.
Amidst ongoing investigations into this horrific road mishap, the cops apprehended Priyanka Tamuly, the wife of a senior journalist, on Wednesday in this case.
As per sources, the prime accused Tamuly is employed as a teacher at the Cotton Collegiate Government Higher Secondary School.
She was reportedly driving the four-wheeler vehicle that struck Bhargab Jyoti Barman, a bank employee hailing from Sarupeta under Bajali district, on Saturday, leading to his unfortunate demise.
The unfortunate incident unfolded when the Hyundai i20 car bearing registration number AS 01 BY 0040 driven by the woman fatally rammed into the two-wheeler with number plates AS01 FN 0144 near the Dighali Pukhuri area in Guwahati.
She immediately fled from the scene with the car after causing the tragic accident.
The police reached the spot after the accident and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.
Particles of the car was found by the traffic police at the site of the accident spot, prompting a search to find the remaining parts.
Subsequently, the ill-fated vehicle was confiscated and is currently kept at Panbazar police station.
Panbazar police filed a case numbered 155/24 under sections 279 for rash driving or riding on a public way, 304A for causing death by negligence, and 427 for mischief causing damage of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, it was initially reported that the victim passed away after his two-wheeler hit the divider on the road. However, investigations later disclosed that the youth lost his life due to severe injuries sustained in an accident involving another vehicle.
The cops arrested the accused today based on this finding. More details are awaited regarding the matter.