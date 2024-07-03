Guwahati: Cops Arrest Prime Accused In Accident Near Handique College

GUWAHATI: In a latest turn of event, the driver of the car involved in the accident near Handique Girls' College which claimed a man's life was arrested by the Guwahati police.

Amidst ongoing investigations into this horrific road mishap, the cops apprehended Priyanka Tamuly, the wife of a senior journalist, on Wednesday in this case.

As per sources, the prime accused Tamuly is employed as a teacher at the Cotton Collegiate Government Higher Secondary School.

She was reportedly driving the four-wheeler vehicle that struck Bhargab Jyoti Barman, a bank employee hailing from Sarupeta under Bajali district, on Saturday, leading to his unfortunate demise.