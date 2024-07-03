Assam: Law Student Abducted in Guwahati After Rejecting Proposal, Escapes and Abductor Arrested

GUWAHATI: A law student in Guwahati was abducted near her Paying Guest (PG) room in Six Mile locality after rejecting love proposal from notorious youth. The incident which occurred recently. Has raised significant concerns about safety and security of young women in the city.

The victim, diligent law student was forcefully taken by Ashraf Zaman. A notorious individual. After she turned down his romantic advances. The kidnapping took place in broad daylight by her PG accommodation, leaving the local community in shock and fear.

Displaying remarkable bravery and presence of mind. The abducted girl managed to escape from her captor's clutches in North Guwahati. She sought refuge at Narayana Hospital in Amingaon. Where the hospital authorities promptly rescued her and ensured her safety. Sources indicate that the girl’s quick thinking and courage were instrumental in her escape.

Upon receiving distress call from Narayana Hospital Dispur Police acted swiftly. Officers were dispatched immediately. Within hours, they managed to apprehend Ashraf Zaman in connection with the abduction. The prompt action by the police has been appreciated by local residents and broader community.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among city's residents. Particularly regarding safety of young women. Parents and guardians have expressed their anxiety. They emphasized need for stricter measures. This is to ensure protection of girls and women.

City police have launched thorough investigation into incident. They aim to uncover further details. It is also to prevent future occurrences. Authorities have reassured public. They are committed to ensuring safety and security of all citizens, especially vulnerable groups such as young women.

Community leaders and activists have also stepped forward. They urge the government and law enforcement agencies to take stringent actions against individuals who pose threat to public safety. They stress importance of creating safer environment. Young women must be able to pursue their studies and careers without fear of harassment or violence.