Guwahati: Cops Nab Two Individuals With Illegal Firearms At Garchuk

GUWAHATI: Two individuals were detained following an operation conducted by the Chandmari police in Guwahati on Thursday for possessing illegal firearms, informed officials.

The accused duo were detained by the cops during an operation carried out in the Garchuk area of Guwahati.

The cops informed that two pistols were found from the possession of the two individuals.

According to initial reports, the detainees were suspected of being smugglers who deal in obtaining and selling firearms illegally.