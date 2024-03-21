Assam: Protest erupts as Asphalt Comes Off New Road, Blames Contractors

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of events, a newly constructed road in Samaguri’s Barama, Assam, witnessed asphalt concrete coming off just 30 minutes after its completion, sparking outrage among locals. The incident, which has been attributed to alleged corruption and substandard work by the contractor, Muzzameel Haque, has led to widespread protests in the area.

Anguished by the apparent negligence and malpractice, locals took to the streets, blocking the highway and raising slogans against the contractor and local authorities. Many expressed their frustration at the lack of accountability and transparency in the construction process, calling for immediate action to be taken against those responsible.

"We have been suffering due to poor road conditions for years, and now, when a new road is constructed, it falls apart within minutes. This is unacceptable," said a local resident who participated in the protest.