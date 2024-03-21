Assam: Protest erupts as Asphalt Comes Off New Road, Blames Contractors

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of events, a newly constructed road in Samaguri’s Barama, Assam, witnessed asphalt concrete coming off just 30 minutes after its completion, sparking outrage among locals. The incident, which has been attributed to alleged corruption and substandard work by the contractor, Muzzameel Haque, has led to widespread protests in the area.
Anguished by the apparent negligence and malpractice, locals took to the streets, blocking the highway and raising slogans against the contractor and local authorities. Many expressed their frustration at the lack of accountability and transparency in the construction process, calling for immediate action to be taken against those responsible.
"We have been suffering due to poor road conditions for years, and now, when a new road is constructed, it falls apart within minutes. This is unacceptable," said a local resident who participated in the protest.
The protestors have demanded that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervene in the matter and cancel the license of contractors who engage in such practices. They have also urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
This incident highlights the growing frustration among the public regarding the quality of infrastructure development in the region. Many feel that such incidents not only waste public funds but also endanger the lives of commuters.
The local administration has assured the protestors that appropriate action will be taken against the contractor after a detailed inquiry. However, the incident has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms in ensuring the quality of construction work in the state.
About Samaguri:
Samaguri, a village in Bajiagaon Tehsil in the Nagaon District of Assam State, India, lies 19 kilometers to the east of the district headquarters in Nagaon. It is situated just 2 kilometers from Bajiagaon and 133 kilometers from the state capital, Dispur.
The village's postal code is 782140, and its postal head office is Samaguri. The local language spoken in Samaguri is Assamese. According to recent data, Samaguri Grant Village has a total population of 1146 individuals residing in 256 households. The female population constitutes 48.5% of the total population.
In terms of literacy, the village boasts a commendable rate of 88.3%, with the female literacy rate standing at 42.2%. These statistics underline the village's commitment to education and the empowerment of its residents through literacy.
