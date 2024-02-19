Guwahati: Cops Suspect Illegal Syndicate As 41 LPG Cylinders Seized In Raid

GUWAHATI: A team of Guwahati police, acting on complaints of LPG cylinder thefts, carried out a raid in a private residence in the city's Hatigaon locality on Sunday and recovered 41 domestic LPG cylinders.

As per officials, the operation was conducted at a location identified as house number 27 in Shahnagar in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati.

The cops informed that as many as 41 cooking gas cylinders stored in the house were found and confiscated during the raid.