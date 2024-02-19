Guwahati: Cops Suspect Illegal Syndicate As 41 LPG Cylinders Seized In Raid

GUWAHATI: A team of Guwahati police, acting on complaints of LPG cylinder thefts, carried out a raid in a private residence in the city's Hatigaon locality on Sunday and recovered 41 domestic LPG cylinders.
As per officials, the operation was conducted at a location identified as house number 27 in Shahnagar in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati.
The cops informed that as many as 41 cooking gas cylinders stored in the house were found and confiscated during the raid.
This finding prompted the police to suspect that the occupants of the private residence are running a major syndicate of unofficial and illegal LPG cylinder dealings.
A person identified as Mainul Haque was detained by the cops in connection with this bust.
The seizure of such a large quantity of cylinders indicate towards a potentially significant illegal LPG dealing racket. Investigations are underway to extract more information pertaining to this case.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Earlier last year, a West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Gorchuk PS busted a gang of LPG cylinder thieves.
Police arrested a person named Ajay Barman of Bijni which led to the arrest of the receiver, Rafikul Islam of Katahbari. Sixteen big and 11 small cylinders, suspected to be stolen, were recovered. Legal action had been initiated.
Meanwhile, Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) implemented an immediate increase in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 14.
This decision, which took effect just hours before the presentation of the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, adds an unexpected twist to the economic landscape.
Traditionally, both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder prices undergo monthly revisions on the first day of each month.
This means that the increase in commercial LPG prices comes into effect immediately.
Last month, the OMCs had announced a reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.
