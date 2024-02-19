Guwahati: IIT Guwahati Student Overcomes Cerebral Palsy to Secure Dream Job at Google

GUWAHATI: A 22 year old student of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Pranav Nair has defied the odds to his dream job at Google Inspite of suffering from Cerebral Palsy his journey from battling academic hurdles to facing social stigmas dealing with disability is an example of courage and resilience backed with determination. Pranav born with cerebral palsy has faced many challenges since an early age.

But inspite of facing opposition from mainstream schools over resource issues, Pranav’s parents remained firm in his potential. With the support of his family and the IIT Guwahati faculty, Pranav pursued his passion for computer engineering and eventually achieved his goal of becoming a software engineer. Taking a lot on his childhood struggles, Pranav recalls the posing challenges of learning hurdles and social assumptions. But later on he found comfort in public speaking and other things, which contributed and determined him to win.

Pranav give credits to his parents for providing unwavering support and providing an environment where he could dream beyond traditional norms. Since childhood Pranab aspires to become a doctor. His journey later on shifted towards computer technology, fueled by his love for technology. After securing a seat at IIT Guwahati in Computer Science and Engineering, Pranav excelled, impressed by the supportive environment and growth opportunities offered by the institute. Pranav’s stint at IIT Guwahati proved transformational, as he developed his skills and embraced opportunities for personal and professional growth. With the help of his superiors, Pranav got an internship at Google, culminating in a pre-placement offer (PPO) from the tech giant.

Pranav looking ahead in his future is determined to use his career in software engineering to make technology more accessible and inclusive. With a penchant for passion with an edge to give back to society and ensuring work life balance. Pranav’s story is a perfect example of perseverance and power in overcoming obstacles and achieving his dreams.