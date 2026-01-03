Guwahati: Cotton University, Arya Vidyapeeth College sign MoU for Academic Collaboration

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards strengthening academic and research initiatives, the Department of Mathematics of Cotton University and the Department of Mathematics of Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU marks a pivotal milestone for both institutions, aiming to foster sustained academic cooperation and research collaboration in the field of mathematical sciences. The agreement was signed on behalf of Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) by the Principal, Dr. Pradip Kr. Bhattacharyya, along with the Head of the Department of Mathematics, Dr. Biren Das, and faculty member Dr. Chanchal Boruah. Representing Cotton University, the MoU was signed by the Registrar, Dr. Hiren Deka, the Head of the Department of Mathematics, Dr. Kalpana Sarma, and faculty member Naba Talukdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Heads of the Departments from both institutions expressed optimism about the collaboration. They highlighted that the MoU would serve as a structured framework for sharing expertise, promoting knowledge exchange, and undertaking joint academic and research activities.

The partnership is expected to contribute significantly to mutual growth and excellence, enhancing teaching, learning, and research outcomes in the discipline of mathematics for both institutions.

