Guwahati: Cotton University Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Bhupenda

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Cotton University on Monday celebrated the birth anniversary, as part of the year-long centenary celebration of one of its most illustrious alumni, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, through a special programme titled ‘Geet Aru Kotharey’. The event was organized as part of the University’s year-long centenary observances to honour the legendary singer, lyricist, composer, and cultural icon.

Renowned singer Dr. Sankar Patowary was the invited speaker on the occasion. Dr. Patowary, who is the first person from Assam to undertake research on the songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, delivered an insightful talk on the maestro’s legacy. He emphasized Dr. Hazarika’s vision of harmony, social justice, and cultural integration through the power of music. He also stressed that Assamese society would greatly benefit from reflecting on what Hazarika wrote and sang, and from understanding the deeper purpose behind his timeless creations. During his talk, Dr. Patowary also rendered a few of Hazarika’s creations, including Natun Asom Giri, Sagor Sangame, Xitore Xemeka Rati, among others.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a floral tribute to the photograph of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, and a chorus performance of the song Asom Amar Rupohi by the students. The event was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, who, in his inaugural address, paid tribute to Dr. Hazarika’s timeless contributions to music, literature, and society. He highlighted how the maestro skillfully wove elements of classical music into his songs and compositions.

Cultural performances by students of Cotton University were the highlight of the event. Students presented Dr. Hazarika’s immortal songs.

