Rabindranath Tagore University and BN College Sign MoU for Academic Collaboration

DHUBRI: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) and BN College (Autonomous) recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic collaboration. Academic Registrar, Dr. Amar Gautam and Deputy Registrar of RTU Dr. Shekhar Kanti Sarkar attended the ceremony on behalf of Rabindranath Tagore University. The MoU is set to promote joint research initiatives, faculty exchanges, and collaborative programmes across various disciplines. Dr. Amar Gautam expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration will not only benefit our students but will also strengthen the educational framework of our region. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Principal (i/c) of BN College (Autonomous) Rita Borah, emphasized the potential for innovative practice and shared resources. “Together, we can create pathways for our students to excel in their respective fields,” she remarked.

IQAC Coordinator of B. N. College (Autonomous), Dr. Dipangkar Borah highlighted the agreement’s importance.

