Guwahati: Cotton University hosts Nijut Moina 2.0 Cheque distribution ceremony

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University recently hosted a cheque distribution ceremony under the Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme, aimed at supporting students through financial assistance and promoting equitable access to higher education.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Registrar Dr. Hiren Deka, and Director of Students' Welfare Dr. Gunendra Chandra Das. A total of 2,159 beneficiaries received cheques under the initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Deka underscored the significance of welfare schemes like Nijut Moina 2.0 in helping students overcome financial challenges and pursue their academic goals. He added that such initiatives underscore the Government of Assam's dedication to ensuring inclusive growth and quality in the education sector.

Also Read: Cheques distributed under Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme at DHSK College