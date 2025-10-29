Dibrugarh: Cheques distributed under Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme at DHSK College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: “Economic barrier can never be a barrier to education,” Cabinet Minister for Energy, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, etc., Government of Assam, Prasanta Phukan said on October 27 at DHSK College (Autonomous).

Minister Phukan distributed the cheques in a ceremony of the ambitious scheme Nijut Moina 2.0 of the Government of Assam and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma. He said that the scheme, which covered about one million girls in the state, had been very effective in countering the educational problems faced by girls from lower middle class and below poverty line families.

The minister said that the ambitious scheme, which was launched with the main objective of preventing child marriage, had already covered more than 5 lakhs students in its second-year edition.

The programme was inaugurated by paying tribute to the portrait of Late popular artiste Zubeen Garg. Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal, DHSK College, delivering the welcome speech, said that this scheme would contribute significantly to prevent the tendency of girls to withdraw from the education system and actively make them an integral part of human resources.

The CM's Nijut Moina Scheme 2.0 was distributed to 897 students of Bachelor's 1st and 3rd Semester and Post Graduate 1st and 3rd semester students of the college at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Sabhakakshya of the college from 11 am.

