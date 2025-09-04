Guwahati: Cotton University Hosts Talk on Indian Knowledge System

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Department of Zoology, Cotton University, on Wednesday organized a special lecture on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), featuring noted social worker and Assam Kshetra Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Basistha Bujarbaruah, as the keynote speaker.

Addressing faculty, research scholars, and students, Bujarbaruah underlined the close relationship between science and ancient scriptures, observing that the wisdom preserved in classical texts continues to hold contemporary relevance. He emphasized the importance of Sanskrit, noting that every sloka in the language carries a scientific interpretation. Citing Vedic philosopher Gargi Vachaknavi and mathematician Lilavati, he highlighted India’s intellectual heritage and urged youth to uphold and promote the Indian Knowledge System.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, who spoke on the richness of India’s ancient knowledge traditions. Prof. Arup Kumar Hazarika, Dean of Life Sciences and Head of the Department of Zoology, delivered the welcome address, stressing the continued relevance of ancient wisdom. Dr. Hiren Deka, Director of IQAC, was also present.

The interactive session generated meaningful discussions on the cultural and scientific significance of IKS among participants.

