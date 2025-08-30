Guwahati: Chinese Embassy delegation explores academic ties with Cotton University

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Cotton University hosted a five-member delegation from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in New Delhi, marking a step towards strengthening academic and cultural ties between the two institutions.

The delegation comprised Yang Xiuhua, Counselor; Zhang Hailin, First Secretary; Fang Bin, Third Secretary; Dai Zerui, Attaché; and Li Qinyan, Attaché.

During a formal meeting at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Hall, the diplomats held discussions with Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, along with senior officials of the university including Registrar In-Charge Prof. Sudipta Nandy, Dean (R&D) Prof. Santanu Sarma, Dean (Students’ Welfare) Prof. Eeshan Kalita, Director (IQAC) Dr. Hiren Deka, and Director (Students’ Welfare) Dr. Prasanta Sarma. The talks focused on potential academic collaborations, student exchange programmes, and opportunities for Cotton scholars to pursue higher studies in China.

Following this, the delegation interacted with students who showed interest in Chinese language, culture, and educational opportunities abroad. The embassy officials introduced China’s higher education system, scholarship schemes, and cultural exchange initiatives, while engaging in an open dialogue with students and faculty.

