Guwahati: Cotton University, Kagawa University Sign Five-Year Academic Exchange Agreement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University and Kagawa University, Japan, signed a five-year Academic Exchange Agreement in Takamatsu on Monday to strengthen collaboration in education, research, academic mobility and cultural exchange.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Cotton University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka and Kagawa University President Prof. Natsuo Ueda. The agreement provides a framework for faculty, researcher and student exchanges, joint research programmes, lectures, symposiums and the exchange of academic information.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Deka said the partnership would expand collaboration beyond climate science to areas including biodiversity, ecology, conservation genetics and environmental sciences. Prof. Ueda expressed hope that the cooperation would also extend to medicine, agriculture, engineering, education and social sciences.

Prof. Toru Terao said the agreement formalised years of collaboration in monsoon and climate research, while Assoc. Prof. Rahul Mahanta said it would create new opportunities for doctoral students and early-career researchers through joint research and scientific exchanges.

The ceremony concluded with discussions between the two delegations, a souvenir exchange and a group photograph. The agreement is expected to strengthen Indo-Japanese cooperation in research, innovation, higher education and student mobility.

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