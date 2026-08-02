Cotton and Kagawa Universities Convene Japan Workshop on Climate and Biodiversity in Asian Monsoon Region

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University and Kagawa University, Japan, jointly organised an international workshop in Takamatsu on Friday to discuss climate change and biodiversity challenges in the Asian monsoon region and promote sustainable and resilient human–nature systems.

The workshop, titled Climate and Biodiversity in a Changing Asian Monsoon Region: Towards Sustainable and Resilient Human–Nature Systems, was hosted by the Institute for Capacity Building of Education, Development and Sustainability (ICEDS), Kagawa University, and the Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research (C4R), Cotton University. It brought together researchers from India, Japan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Cotton University Vice Chancellor Ramesh Chandra Deka delivered the inaugural address, highlighting the university’s growing role in climate and environmental research in Northeast India and stressing the importance of international collaboration in addressing environmental challenges in the Eastern Himalayas.

Rahul Mahanta, Director of C4R, presented the keynote lecture on the impact of climate change on biodiversity and vulnerable communities in the Eastern Himalayas. The workshop also featured presentations on climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, weather forecasting, lightning hazards and Himalayan climate change by researchers from India, Japan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The event concluded with Kagawa University Vice President Kenji Wada reaffirming the institution’s commitment to strengthening Indo-Japan collaboration through joint research, academic exchanges and partnerships focused on climate and sustainability research.

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