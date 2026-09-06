Guwahati: Cotton University Marks First-Ever Sri Krishna Janmashtami Celebration

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami for the first time on Thursday, marking a significant event that brought together spirituality, cultural heritage, and the academic community. The celebration took place at the Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha Auditorium, with enthusiastic participation from faculty, students, and distinguished guests.

Vijay Kumar Gupta, MLA of the Guwahati Central Constituency, attended as a special guest. In his address, Gupta narrated episodes from Lord Krishna’s childhood, highlighting their moral and philosophical lessons. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from Krishna’s life, emphasizing values such as morality, courage, duty, and humanity.

The event began with a welcome speech by Dr. Hiren Deka, Registrar (i/c) of Cotton University, who spoke on the significance of Janmashtami. Dr. Deka urged everyone to embrace ideals of truth, justice, love, and devotion to duty, as taught by Lord Krishna, and encouraged students to practice Karma Yoga as described in the Bhagavad Gita.

The celebration was formally inaugurated by Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, who appreciated the initiative to organize Janmashtami at the university. He reflected on Lord Krishna’s philosophy and values, spoke about the cultural significance of the traditional Nagara instrument, and shared personal memories from his own childhood.

Hemanta Dhing Majumdar, National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, was also present as a distinguished guest.

A highlight of the event was the captivating Nagara Naam performance by the Bagheswari Nagara Naam Party of Nalbari, led by renowned Pathak Utpal Sagar, which created a spiritual atmosphere and enthralled the audience.

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