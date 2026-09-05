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Assam: VHP Haflong celebrates Krishna Janmashtami and 63rd Foundation Day

VHP Haflong celebrates Janmashtami and its 63rd Foundation Day with devotional programmes, attended by DHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa.
Krishna Janmashtami
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Haflong, celebrated Shri Krishna Janmashtami and the 63rd Foundation Day of the organisation on Friday with a series of religious and devotional programmes at the VHP Parishad premises in Haflong.

The celebrations began at 6 am with a Prabhat Ferry from Jagannath Bari, followed by Jalpan from 8 am to 8.30 am, and a Kirtan programme from 8.30 am to 9 am. A Dharmasabha was organised from 10.30 am to 1 pm, followed by Maha Prasad for devotees.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, attended the foundation day celebration held on the occasion.

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Krishna Janmashtami
63rd Foundation Day
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