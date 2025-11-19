Guwahati: Cotton University observes Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University observed the 53rd birth anniversary of lyricist, singer, actor and humanitarian Zubeen Garg at a programme held at the KBR Auditorium in Guwahati on November 18. Noted artistes Diganta Bharati and Shashwati Phukan attended as Guests of Honour, along with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Registrar (i/c) Dr. Hiren Deka and other officials.

In his address, Diganta Bharati recalled his long association with Zubeen Garg and reflected on the late singer’s talents, humility and commitment to society. Shashwati Phukan also shared her memories and performed at the event. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted Zubeen Garg’s musical journey and his influence on Assamese culture.

An audio-visual violin rendition of ‘Mayabini’ was released, and students paid homage through performances and reflections. The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and floral tributes, and a commemorative volume titled Nahar was released. The event was attended by university officials, faculty members and students.

