Guwahati: Cotton University Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: The Cotton University fraternity on Monday paid rich tributes to the legendary singer, composer, music director, filmmaker and a great humanist Zubeen Garg in a solemn gathering held at the University’s KBR Auditorium.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka as a mark of respect. This was followed by floral tributes offered to a portrait of the beloved singer by officials, teachers and students, their emotions running deep as they recalled his enduring legacy. The hall resonated with the soulful tune of Mayabini, sung collectively by the gathering in keeping with Zubeen’s wish to be remembered through music.

A special tribute message was read out by Dr Suresh Kumar Nath, president of Cotton University Teachers’ Association, highlighting Zubeen Garg’s unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and culture. The programme was smoothly conducted by Dr Jnanendra Barman, general secretary of CUTA, who guided the proceedings with a spirit of reflection and gratitude, stated a press release.

