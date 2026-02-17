Cotton University alumni hold free health camp at Orang Tea Estate

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A free medical health camp was organized at Orang Tea Estate in Udalguri district on Sunday as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1976 batch alumni of Cotton University.

The camp was held at the primary school premises of the tea estate, where nearly 400 local residents received free medical consultations and medicines. The programme offered a range of healthcare services, including blood sample collection, general health check-ups, and distribution of essential medicines. The initiative was jointly supported by the Mobile Unit of the National Health Mission, Udalguri, and the management of Orang Tea Estate.

Stepping away from their busy professional commitments, the 1976 batch alumni of Cotton University set an inspiring example of social responsibility and humanitarian service through this initiative.

A team of eminent doctors from Tezpur, Guwahati, Mizoram, and other medical institutions participated in the camp. Among the distinguished attendees were Padma Shri awardee and renowned elephant veterinarian Dr. Kushal Sharma; paediatrician Dr. Priya Saikia; Professor Dr. Bhabajyoti Bora of Mizoram Medical College; senior faculty member Dr. Rupali Baruah of Guwahati Medical College; Dr. Jahanara Begum of Tezpur Medical College; Dr. Sanjeev Bhuyan of Guwahati Medical College; ophthalmologist Dr. Subhrakingkar Goswami; gynaecologist Dr. Bibha Devi; ophthalmologist Dr. Nilakshi Devi; surgeon Dr. Jiten Saharia; anaesthesiologist Dr. Dipankar Sharma; and physician Dr. Ruby Mahanta.

Residents of Orang Tea Estate expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Cotton University alumni for organizing the meaningful programme, which brought quality healthcare to their doorstep and strengthened the spirit of community welfare.

