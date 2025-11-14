Guwahati: Cotton University shines at AIU students’ research convention

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University achieved remarkable success at the AIU (Association of Indian Universities) East Zone Students' Research Convention - Anveshan 2025, held on November 11 and 12 at Apex Professional University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Out of the four participating teams representing the university, two secured top honours at the regional convention. While the Social Science Group claimed the first position, the Basic Science Group earned the third position.

The Social Science Group consisted of Ankita Sarmah Bordoloi and Swapnil Dutta from the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies. The Basic Science Group included Disha Dutta from the Department of English, Hemprakash Borah from the Department of Physics, Ankur Pratim Das from the Department of Botany, and Jeet Pathak from the Department of Chemistry.

Both teams also qualified to represent Cotton University at the International Students' Research Convention - Anveshan.

