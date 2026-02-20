Guwahati: Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M) Grants Bail to Sikha Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Kamrup (Metro), on Wednesday granted bail to Sikha Sarma, who had been arrested for allegedly posting malicious content on social media targeting singer Zubeen Garg and his wife, on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount. Garima Saikia Garg lodged a complaint before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, on January 19, leading to her arrest.

Sarma later moved a bail petition before the Additional Sessions Judge, Kamrup (Metro), through her counsel, advocates Aslam Khan and Dhruba Bora. During the hearing, the defence submitted that Sarma had previously faced arrest in a similar matter and that the Gauhati High Court had granted her bail in that case.

