Guwahati Court Sentences Ariful Ali to Three Years in Kidnapping Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special POCSO Court, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, convicted Ariful Ali in connection with Basistha Police Station Case No. 408/2025 and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ali under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The conviction followed an investigation by Basistha Police. The police appreciated Sub-Inspector (P) Sagar Sharma for his investigation and commitment, while Special Public Prosecutor Deepa Bezbaruah was commended for conducting the prosecution.

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