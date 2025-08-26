Guwahati: CPI(M) slams government’s move to halt Aadhaar enrolment

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has sharply criticized the state Cabinet’s decision to stop Aadhaar enrolment for individuals above 18 years of age from October this year.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party described Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s justification for the move, that halting enrolment would prevent illegal foreigners from acquiring Indian citizenship, as “strange and misleading.” CPI(M) pointed out that Aadhaar has never been recognized as proof of citizenship, with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Central government, and even the Supreme Court repeatedly clarifying that the card serves only as proof of identity and residence.

The Left party also accused Sarma of citing “outdated and inaccurate” figures. While the Chief Minister claimed Aadhaar coverage in Assam has crossed 103% of the state’s population, CPI(M) cited UIDAI’s report dated July 31, 2025, which puts actual coverage at about 95%. According to the party, nearly 10–12 lakh residents above 18 years of age are still without Aadhaar, most of them from economically and socially disadvantaged sections, including the poor and illiterate.

Terming the Cabinet’s decision “a grave injustice,” CPI(M) said denying these groups the right to enrol for Aadhaar would only deepen their marginalization. The party has demanded that the government immediately withdraw the decision.

