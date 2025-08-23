Three-Day Aadhaar Biometric Update Camp Concludes in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The three-day Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) camp, organized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office Guwahati, which started on August 20 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, IOC, Noonmati, concludes on Friday. Over 250 students successfully updated their Aadhaar biometrics during the drive.

The camp was organized through the UDISE+ portal of the Ministry of Education, which enables schools to track pending biometric updates of students and ensures a credible database authenticated through Aadhaar.

Officials informed parents and guardians that biometric updates are mandatory for children in the age groups of 5-7 years and 15-17 years. The process involves capturing the child’s photograph, fingerprints and iris scan. Updated Aadhaar records, they said, help in availing services such as school admissions, scholarships, DBT schemes and entrance examinations without difficulty.

UIDAI clarified that the update is free of cost for children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years. However, for children from 7-15 years and individuals above 17 years, a prescribed fee of Rs 100 is applicable. It was further cautioned that failure to complete the update within the stipulated age bracket could lead to deactivation of the Aadhaar number.

Also Read: No Aadhaar? No Problem! ESIC Benefits Stay Accessible Without It

Also Watch: