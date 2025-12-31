Guwahati: Crackdown on drunk driving intensified on New Year eve

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Department intensified checks across Guwahati to prevent road accidents during the New Year celebrations.

District Transport Officer Gautam Das said the transport, police, excise and district administrations jointly conducted day-and-night drives against drunk driving and motor vehicle law violations, with special focus on night hours. He said surprise checks would continue across the city and warned that offenders would face action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, including a Rs 10,000 fine, cancellation of driving licences and possible imprisonment, with cases registered against both drivers and vehicle owners.

Alongside enforcement, the department organized road safety awareness programmes in Guwahati and other parts of the state, including at the Orange Festival in Sonapur, a school platinum jubilee event and a cultural competition in Hajo. Officials also urged drivers to exercise caution due to winter fog, avoid unnecessary night travel and ensure vehicle fitness and valid documents before heading out for New Year celebrations.

