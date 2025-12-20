Assam: Crackdown on drunk driving and helmetless riders in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a decisive move to curb traffic violations and enhance road safety, the Orang traffic police have launched an intensive and sustained enforcement drive against drunk driving and helmetless riding across Orang town and its surrounding areas. The operation covers Orang, a busy commercial and transit hub located under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency and the BTC Panchnai Serfang Constituency, along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and National Highway 15.

Since the formal introduction of traffic police services in Orang, joint teams of the district police and traffic personnel have been conducting day-and-night checking operations across the jurisdiction of Orang police station. The traffic wing was officially initiated on November 11 this year under the leadership of Traffic In-charge Tapan Pal, assisted by Traffic Constables Jitmay Rabha and Raju Sen. Full scale enforcement, however, came into effect from November 14.

Considering the persistent traffic congestion and rising number of accidents at Orang Chariali on NH-15, the Udalguri district police administration has deployed three dedicated traffic police personnel at the busy junction. Acting on the directives of Officer-in-Charge of Orang police station, Hirakajyoti Das, Sub-Inspector Sujit Hazarika, along with Traffic In-charge Tapan Pal, has been spearheading large-scale naka checking drives. These operations are being carried out with the cooperation of the traffic police, local police, and the 27th Assam Police Battalion.

The checking drives cover key stretches including National Highway 15, the road from Orang towards Orang National Park, and the route connecting Orang to Mazbat. Special emphasis has been placed on identifying intoxicated riders, helmetless two-wheeler users, and reckless motorists.

According to official sources, the Orang police and traffic police have so far imposed fines exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh on violators involved in drunken driving and riding without helmets. Daily breathalyzer tests are being conducted to medically verify alcohol consumption before penal action is taken.

The Orang police station has categorically stated that from January, 2026, stringent legal measures will be enforced against offenders, with zero tolerance for violations related to drunken driving, helmet use, over speeding, and noise pollution.

