Guwahati: Crackdown on illicit liquor trade in Kamrup Metro district

GUWAHATI: The Excise Department of Kamrup Metropolitan District carried out a large-scale operation on Monday under the direction of Superintendent Debajit Nath. All excise circle offices under the district, including sleuths of the Guwahati Sadar Circle, participated in the coordinated drive. As part of the operation, the Jalukbari Excise Circle conducted raids across the adjoining hilly areas of Maligaon, including Adingiri hills, as well as the Friday weekly market, Bhootnath, and Athgaon. The enforcement teams’ targeted distilleries and vendors engaged in the production and sale of illicit alcohol. Under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Excise Officer Nairita Baruah, Excise Inspector Gobardhan Deka led the Jalukbari team, which seized around 3,400 kilograms of fermented wash (F/Wash), 320 litres of I/d liquor, and ten D/A. One individual involved in the manufacturing of country liquor was arrested, while several others fled the scene.

