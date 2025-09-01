Excise Department cracks down on illicit liquor in Sapekhati, Charaideo district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Excise Department, under the leadership of Bhupen Saikia, conducted a raid against illicit liquor at Sapekhati, Charaideo district, on August 30. The team seized and destroyed approximately 1500 liters of illicit liquor and registered five cases.

The Excise Department team raided several locations, including Kherbari, Bahalhabi, Hati Pukhuri, Bimalpur, Borhat, and others. During the raid, the team destroyed the illicit liquor and took action against the perpetrators. The people affected by the illicit liquor trade expressed satisfaction with the Excise Department’s action. They hoped that the department would continue to take such steps to curb the menace of illicit liquor in the area.

