GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Crime Branch arrested Bulbul Hussain, a resident of Garigaon, Guwahati, on Friday for making obscene comments about the Chief Minister on social media platforms. Acting promptly on the matter, the Crime Branch registered a case and took Hussain into custody for interrogation.

Also Read: Assam: Police Enforce Check-Points Across Guwahati City

Also Watch: