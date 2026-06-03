Guwahati Crime Branch calls Randeep Surjewala to reappear on June 4 over probe into allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Crime Branch under the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, has reissued a notice to Congress MP and senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear before it on June 4 in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The case was registered after Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Sharma held multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad. Earlier, the Crime Branch had interrogated Pawan Khera. Surjewala had earlier been issued a notice to appear before the Crime Branch on May 23 but did not do so, citing unspecified reasons. Further developments are awaited as the investigation continues.

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