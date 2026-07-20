Guwahati: National seminar on Indian history and knowledge traditions concludes at CU

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GUWAHATI: The four-day national seminar of the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti concluded at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium of Cotton University on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik attended the valedictory session as the chief guest and said nation-building depended on the character and moral conduct of its people. He urged India to embrace modern science while drawing inspiration from the ideals of Chanakya, Aryabhata and Swami Vivekananda, and stressed the need to preserve the country’s history and culture.

Assam Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sericulture, Sports and Youth Welfare Biswajit Daimary, the guest of honour, spoke on the historical heritage of ancient Kamarupa and called on historians to undertake extensive research on the cultures of the indigenous tribal communities of Northeast India.

The programme was attended by Prof. Ishwar Charan Vishwakarma, Dr Bal Mukund Pandey, Hemanta Dhing Majumdar, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Dr Ramesh Deka, Dr Hiren Deka, historians, academicians, vice-chancellors and young historians from across the country. The seminar was held on the theme, “From Tradition to Transformation: Integrating Indian History and Knowledge Traditions into Modern Governance.”

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