Guwahati: Cyber Fraud Racket Busted in City

Duo arrested with huge ATM card, passbook cache

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Crime Branch apprehended two individuals, including one identified as Ranjit Tayung of North Lakhimpur, from the Garchuk area on late Saturday night for their involvement in a massive cyber fraud racket.

According to police, the duo had been running a well-organized operation, luring unsuspecting victims with false promises of easy loans. They opened multiple current accounts under different names and used them to siphon off large sums of money. In one particular case, the fraudsters duped a man of Rs 78 lakh.

The Crime Branch had registered case no. 11/25 in connection with the racket and subsequently launched an intensive investigation that led to the arrests. During the operation, officials seized a substantial cache of incriminating materials from the accused.

The recovered items include 34 ATM cards, 25 bank passbooks, 27 cheque books, 23 identity cards, three scanners, eight SIM cards, two laptops, two notebooks, two purses, and three seal pads. Police sources revealed that the arrested men had forged documents belonging to at least 79 individuals.

Investigations further revealed that the duo had opened current accounts in the names of unsuspecting people and sold them to cybercrime networks to facilitate large-scale fraudulent activities. The police are continuing their probe to trace other members of the racket and uncover the full extent of the fraud.

