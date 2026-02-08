Guwahati: DC Kamrup (M) conducts public hearing on land issues at Chandrapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan), visited the Chandrapur Revenue Circle Office on Wednesday and conducted a public hearing to address issues related to land matters. During the hearing, members of the public presented their grievances and queries concerning various land-related issues before the district administration.

Following the public interaction, the District Commissioner reviewed key revenue-related matters with the Circle Office team. The review focused on the progress of the settlement operation in Chandrapur, the conversion of Non-Cadastral (NC) villages into Cadastral villages, and issues related to the conversion of Fallow State (FS) land into Periodic Patta (PP) in accordance with the guidelines laid down under Mission Basundhara 3.0. Additional District Commissioner (Revenue) Hemanga Nobis and Circle Officer of Chandrapur Krishna Arjun Barman were present during the visit.

